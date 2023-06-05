Tony Khan announces ECW legend and AEW star as two new Authority Figures of weekly show

In a surprising turn of events, AEW President Tony Khan has introduced two new authority figures for ROH.

At the recent ROH TV tapings held at Universal Studios on June 4, Khan unveiled Stokely Hathaway and Jerry Lynn as the new members of the ROH Board of Directors. These individuals will hold significant power in matchmaking and decision-making, which can only be overruled by Khan himself.

Jerry Lynn, an ECW legend, had a significant tenure in Ring of Honor from 2008 to 2011, with a brief return in 2012. He also served as an agent/producer for ROH and later joined AEW as a coach and producer in 2019. Lynn's involvement as a judge in Ring of Honor's Pure Championship matches solidifies his credibility in the wrestling industry.

Meanwhile, Stokely Hathaway started in ROH and joined All Elite Wrestling in May 2022 as a manager. He gained recognition with The Firm stable.

According to Fightful Select, Stokely Hathaway has expressed interest in a new role, which could involve him becoming a heel alongside Jerry Lynn, who would serve as a babyface authority figure. Tony Khan will still oversee AEW and ROH.

Fans are excited to see how these new authority figures will impact ROH and its roster.

AEW Star Stokely Hathaway teases GM position

Stokely Hathaway has also dropped a hint suggesting that he may become the new general manager for AEW Collision.

In a video shared on Twitter, Hathaway is seen in one of the offices at the Jacksonville Jaguars' headquarters, owned by Shahid and Tony Khan. He playfully replaces some of Tony's photos with his own and settles comfortably into the office space.

Check out his tweet below:

Stokely Hathaway's video features "That's Life" by Frank Sinatra and the lyrics "I'm back on top in June," suggesting his potential claim to the GM role during Collision premiere on June 17th.

Fans eagerly await confirmation of Hathaway's new role and what it means for the future of the new show.

