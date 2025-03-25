Tony Khan announces former WWE Superstar's mega reunion after nearly three years in AEW

AEW President Tony Khan announced the big reunion of a former WWE star with her partner after nearly three years. The two women are set for a major tag team match this week on Dynamite.

Former WWE Superstar Toni Storm's reunion with the former AEW Women's World Champion, Thunder Rosa, has been confirmed. Storm has been feuding with the recent All Elite signing, Megan Bayne, for the past few weeks since Bayne attacked Toni from behind. Furthermore, Megan also took out Thunder Rosa on a recent Collision episode.

Last week on Dynamite, Toni Storm announced that she would defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Megan Bayne at the Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view. Ahead of the title match at Dynasty, Storm is slated to have a tag team showdown with Bayne on Dynamite this Wednesday.

Megan Bayne will team with Penelope Ford to take on Toni Storm and Thunder Rosa. Taking to X, Tony Khan announced the reunion of Rosa and Toni for the first time since they last teamed up in August 2022:

"Toni Storm/Thunder Rosa vs Megan Bayne/Penelope Ford, AEW Women’s World Champion Timeless Toni Storm reunites ThunderStorm with @ThunderRosa22 vs #AEWDynasty challenger @MeganBayne + @ThePenelopeFord WEDNESDAY!" Khan announced.

Tony Khan has announced a return for AEW Dynamite this week

This week on Dynamite, the current AEW International Champion, Kenny Omega is slated to take on a returning Blake Christian in a singles match. On X, Tony Khan announced the return of Blake Christian on TV for the first time since 2023:

"Kenny Omega vs Blake Christian Before AEW International Champion @KennyOmegamanX defends the title at #AEWDynasty, he faces @_BlakeChristian at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS + Max THIS WEDNESDAY!"

Moreover, this week's Dynamite is shaping up to be a great show with all the announcements. It remains to be seen what transpires this Wednesday.

