Tony Khan announces huge title match for upcoming ROH show

AEW president Tony Khan has announced a huge championship match for the Ring of Honor event "Supercard of Honor" as The Briscoe Brothers will take on former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR.

"Supercard of Honor" will be the first ROH event to take place since Tony Khan purchased the company at the beginning of March 2022. The show will take place on April 1st 2022 in Garland, Texas, the same state and weekend as WrestleMania 38.

The 15th edition of "Supercard of Honor" will feature a number of matches that will get wrestling fans talking. Recent AEW signing Shane "Swerve" Strickland will take on former WWE star Alex Zayne.

The event will be capped off with a ROH World Championship unification match between current champion Jonathan Gresham and former champion Bandido. Bandido was forced to vacate the title after contracting COVID-19 before he got the opportunity to defend his title against Gresham.

Tony Khan must have noticed the online animosity between The Briscoes and FTR

The rivalry between The Briscoes and FTR has been all over social media in recent months. The feud kicked off at the ROH Final Battle event in 2021 when the former AEW Tag Team Champions made a surprise appearance.

Since then, all four men have been explicitly calling each other out on social media, demanding a match wherever and whenever. The rivalry has gotten so heated that many fans are wondering if there is real animosity between the two teams.

Because FTR already turned up at an ROH event, it was possible that The Briscoes would turn up at an AEW event. However, despite being backstage at a recent AEW show, The Briscoes are yet to make the trip to All Elite Wrestling.

Are you looking forward to this match? Let us know in the comments section down below!

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will win this match? The Briscoe Brothers FTR 17 votes so far