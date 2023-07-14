Tony Khan announces injury to AEW star, title match against Claudio Castagnoli canceled 

Tony Khan recently announced that top AEW star Mark Briscoe has been injured, resulting in a major title match against Claudio Castagnoli being canceled.

Last week on ROH's Honor Club TV, Renee Paquette interviewed the multi-time tag team champion. She mentioned that Eddie Kingston had asked Briscoe to challenge the current Ring of Honor World Champion. Tony Khan also had seemingly given his word that if Mark Briscoe wants the match, then he would get it.

The 38-year-old wrestler mentioned he was ready, and Claudio Castagnoli also welcomed the challenge. The title match was made official for the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

Earlier tonight, AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce the unfortunate news that Mark Briscoe was not medically cleared to wrestle. This led to the match being canceled. However, he added that The Blackpool Combat Club member will be defending his title at the pay-per-view, although an opponent has not yet been announced.

"Due to an injury reported this week, Mark Briscoe cannot be cleared to wrestle at ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor next Friday 7/21. We all wish @SussexCoChicken the very best in his recovery. ROH World Champion @ClaudioCSRO is on training sabbatical to prepare for the huge week ahead, with #BloodAndGuts on Wednesday at #AEWDynamite + his championship defense at Death Before Dishonor ppv next Friday. We will address Claudio's ppv title challenger next week, following the highly anticipated Blood and Guts event on TBS. Again, everyone at @AEW + @ringofhonor is wishing Mark Briscoe the very best in his injury recovery. Thank you all," Tony Khan tweeted.

Update on AEW star Mark Briscoe's injury

Following Tony Khan's shocking announcement, new reports have emerged detailing the injury and why the match was canceled.

According to the latest update from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the reason behind the match being canceled was that Mark Briscoe suffered a knee injury, and the AEW star will need to undergo surgery.

"Those close to Mark Briscoe confirmed to us that he sustained a knee injury that will likely require surgery. We wish him a speedy recovery," Sean Ross Sapp tweeted.

It remains to be seen when the former tag team champion will return from the injury. It will also be interesting to see who will challenge Castagnoli for the title at the show.

We at Sportskeeda would like to wish Mark Briscoe a speedy recovery.

