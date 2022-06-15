Tony Khan announces a major change to the originally scheduled AEW World Tag Titles Ladder Match following Jeff Hardy's suspension

Tony Khan has announced a major change to the originally scheduled AEW World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match between The Young Bucks, The Hardys, and Jurassic Express.

The AEW President confirmed on Twitter that the champion duo of Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will now defend their titles only against The Young Bucks. Following Jeff Hardy's recent suspension, The Hardys have been withdrawn from the match.

Taking to Twitter, TK wrote the following in his tweet announcement:

"Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite #RoadRager Live in St. Louis @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT @AEW World Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy & @luchasaurus will defend the belts vs. their longtime rivals, former champions @youngbucks in a Ladder Match LIVE tomorrow night on Dynamite on TBS!"

Earlier today, Khan released a statement on Twitter following Jeff Hardy's recent arrest. The former WWE Champion once again found himself in trouble with the law, as he was found to be driving under the influence.

TK has confirmed that Hardy will be suspended without pay. His statement read the following:

"We were able to resume contact with Jeff Hardy this afternoon. AEW does not condone Jeff's alleged behavior. We've made it clear to Jeff that we'll assist him in getting treatment for substance abuse issues, which he has indicated that he's open to receiving. In the interim, he is suspended without pay, and can only return to AEW upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety."

How did AEW fans react to Tony Khan's AEW World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match change?

Considering the situation and circumstances, it is safe to say that AEW fans seem quite glad that they are still being treated to a Ladder Match between The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express.

However, some fans took the opportunity to exclaim that they were hoping to see the duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Harwood and Wheeler are the current ROH World Tag Team Champions. The pair may go on to defend the belts at Forbidden Door against Jeff Cobb and The Great-O-Khan, who recently won the IWGP Tag Team Championships.

