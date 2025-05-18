Tony Khan announces major match for AEW Dynamite; female star set to return after 117 days

AEW is one week away from its seventh annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Tony Khan seems to be pulling out all the stops in finalizing plans for this week's go-home Dynamite. With a top talent looking for revenge on behalf of the rising star they're mentoring, Khan has just booked a big first-time-ever match.

Toni Storm will defend the Women's World Championship against Mina Shirakawa at Double Or Nothing VII, set for next Sunday at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ. The match was made after Shirakawa returned last week to win a Beach Break Fatal Four-Way Eliminator over AZM, Skye Blue, and the champ herself. Now Skye's mentor wants payback: Julia Hart.

Timeless Toni will now be on commentary for a big match at Wednesday's Dynamite. Tony Khan took to X to announce Hart vs. Shirakawa for the show, with the champ on commentary. Khan touted Julia vs. Mina, noting that Skye's mentor is out for revenge in this first-time-ever match.

"This Wednesday, May 21 #AEWDynamite 8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + MAX @MinaShirakawa vs. @TheJuliaHart. After Mina’s 4 Way Eliminator win vs. Toni, AZM + @Skyebyee, Skye’s mentor Julia Hart aims for payback vs. Mina, with Women’s World Champion Timeless Toni Storm on commentary WEDNESDAY!" Tony Khan wrote.

Hart returned from a 9 month hiatus in January, defeating Jamie Hayter on Dynamite. Her last appearance on the company's flagship show was a loss to Hayter on January 22.

AEW Dynamite updated lineup for Wednesday

All Elite Wrestling will invade the Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque, NM for Wednesday's Double Or Nothing go-home edition of Dynamite. Below is the current lineup:

Dynamite go-home build for Double or Nothing Mina Shirakawa vs. Julia Hart with Toni Storm on commentary

AEW will tape the final Collision before Double Or Nothing right after Dynamite, from the same venue. Collision will then air in its usual Saturday TNT timeslot.

