Tony Khan announces massive return of 15-time champion to AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday this week

AEW President Tony Khan has big news for fans as he is bringing back a veteran for Dynamite Title Tuesday. The man in question is none other than Minoru Suzuki.

The 15-time champion will take on Eddie Kingston for both the ROH World and NJPW Strong Openweight titles.

Tony Khan took to Twitter and wrote:

“Before a HUGE timeshifted Tuesday Night #AEWDynamite is live TOMORROW Title Tuesday, with the first 30 minutes Commercial Free on @TBSNetwork starting at 8pm ET/7pm CT: The Buy In 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT ROH World + NJPW Strong Openweight Title Match Eddie Kingston vs Minoru Suzuki.”

Suzuki was last seen in AEW in the month of June when he lost to Darby Allin in dubious circumstances.

As for Eddie Kingston, he has been on a roll ever since becoming the double champ, and this match against Suzuki will no doubt be a stern test for him. It will be one of, if not the toughest test for the New York native in his title reign so far.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top on Dynamite tomorrow.

Who do you think will come out on top? Tell us in the comments below.