Tony Khan announces new AEW pay-per-view, date and location revealed

During the post-show media scrum for AEW All In, Tony Khan revealed the addition of a new pay-per-view, something he called WRESTLEDREAM.

The AEW President revealed that the event will join AEW's 2023 calendar and will be on Sunday, October 1, 2023, in Seattle. This event was booked for a year after the death of NJPW legend Antonio Inoki. WRESTLEDREAM would serve as a commemoration for the legendary star.

Tony Khan also revealed that he was hopeful to get some NJPW stars to make appearances for the show. This would then be the second pay-per-view which would feature stars from the Japanese promotion.

Expand Tweet

WRESTLEDREAM currently stands as the seventh major pay-per-view revealed for AEW this year. All Out will occur a month before – next week on September 3rd – and Full Gear will be on November 18th, as previously announced.

Revolution, Double or Nothing, Forbidden Door, and last night's All In are part of the list of this year's major events for the promotion.

WRESTLEDREAM looks to be another event full of action and will provide fans with another four hours of heavy AEW – and potentially, as teased by Khan – NJPW action.

What are your thoughts on Tony Khan announcing a new PPV? Let us know in the comments section below.