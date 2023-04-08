Create

Tony Khan announces official AEW signing of popular female star 

By Max Everett
Modified Apr 08, 2023 05:08 IST
AEW
Tony Khan has made yet another addition to his expansive roster.

Tony Khan made yet another addition to his AEW women's roster as he announced an official signing earlier. After appearing for the promotion regularly since 2021, Skye Blue is officially 'All Elite'.

Fans may be forgiven for thinking the 23-year-old had already signed with the promotion considering she has featured so consistently. In January, she challenged Jade Cargill for her TBS Championship. Even that was a rematch of their TBS title eliminator in January 2022, placing her as a routine contender even while being so young in the sport.

.@Skyebyee is prepared to fight! Don’t miss a second of the action on #AEWDarkElevation!▶️ youtu.be/MyltHH1_LDk https://t.co/BX5m2rT6kD

In any case, Tony Khan made the special announcement that she had officially inked a deal on Twitter.

"Some great news for Easter Weekend: One of AEW's rising homegrown stars Skye Blue is officially All Elite! Wishing everyone the best on Good Friday!" - Tony Khan via Twitter
Some great news for Easter Weekend: One of @AEW's rising homegrown stars@Skyebyee is officially All Elite!Wishing everyone the best on Good Friday!Don't miss a great night of wrestling TONIGHT live on TNT starting10pm ET/9pm CT after Furious 7!#AEWRampage#BattleOfTheBelts https://t.co/MZAskjADv4

Skye recently featured for AEW standing proud as a 'homegrown star' against The Outcasts. Unfortunately, she suffered defeats in both outings against Toni Storm and Saraya. She has also forayed into Tony Khan's other promotion Ring of Honor, defeating even the likes of Lady Frost.

The new signing had also been working the independent circuit regularly. She'll likely continue to do so like so many who have signed with Tony Khan before her.

What do you make of Skye Blue's signing? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Quick Links

Edited by Max Everett
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...