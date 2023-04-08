Tony Khan announces official AEW signing of popular female star 

Tony Khan made yet another addition to his AEW women's roster as he announced an official signing earlier. After appearing for the promotion regularly since 2021, Skye Blue is officially 'All Elite'.

Fans may be forgiven for thinking the 23-year-old had already signed with the promotion considering she has featured so consistently. In January, she challenged Jade Cargill for her TBS Championship. Even that was a rematch of their TBS title eliminator in January 2022, placing her as a routine contender even while being so young in the sport.

In any case, Tony Khan made the special announcement that she had officially inked a deal on Twitter.

"Some great news for Easter Weekend: One of AEW's rising homegrown stars Skye Blue is officially All Elite! Wishing everyone the best on Good Friday!" - Tony Khan via Twitter

Skye recently featured for AEW standing proud as a 'homegrown star' against The Outcasts. Unfortunately, she suffered defeats in both outings against Toni Storm and Saraya. She has also forayed into Tony Khan's other promotion Ring of Honor, defeating even the likes of Lady Frost.

The new signing had also been working the independent circuit regularly. She'll likely continue to do so like so many who have signed with Tony Khan before her.

