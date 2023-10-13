Tony Khan announces released WWE Superstar's AEW debut for next week

AEW CEO Tony Khan has dropped a bombshell announcement regarding the debut of former WWE Superstar Místico (fka Sin Cara) on next week's episode of Rampage.

Sin Cara first burst onto the WWE scene in February 2011, quickly becoming one of the most promising talents. Despite his early success, he was often kept in mid-card status and never won a major title. A lack of singles opportunities led him to team up with Rey Mysterio. However, in March 2014, he was released by the company.

Since then, he has returned to Mexico and has been competing for CMLL. He has also made appearances for other promotions, such as AAA.

In a surprising move, All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that former WWE Superstar Místico will be making his AEW debut next week on the 20th October edition of Rampage.

He will face Rocky Romero in a grudge match for the title of "Mexico's Pound-For-Pound Crown."

"Next Friday, 10/20 Houston Friday Night #AEWRampage On @TNTdrama at 10pm ET/9pm CT Mexico's Pound-For-Pound Crown @caristicomx vs @azucarRoc MISTICO debuts in a grudge match vs Rocky Romero, 10/20 on Rampage! Stay tuned to @AEWonTV to learn the history between these CMLL icons!" he wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

AEW fans worldwide will undoubtedly be tuning in to witness this historic debut of former WWE Superstar Mistico.

What are your thoughts on Tony Khan bringing in ex-WWE Superstars into his promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE