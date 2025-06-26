Tony Khan announces Ricochet's new tag team partner in AEW

Tony Khan announced a new tag team partner for Ricochet in AEW, and this has fans and the former WWE star excited. It should mean that tonight's episode of Dynamite is set to be a great show.

Ad

Ricochet has been hinting for a few weeks now that he's looking for someone to form a faction with. It seems like Tony Khan wants to test that with his latest decision. Before the latest edition of Dynamite went on air, the AEW president took to X/Twitter to announce that Ricochet will team up with AR Fox to take on "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight in a tag match.

Ad

Trending

Check out the announcement below:

“TONIGHT! Wednesday #AEWDynamite On TBS + Max, Right NOW JetSpeed vs Ricochet + AR Fox @KingRicochet’s frustration with @Jet2Flyy + @SpeedballBailey has built up for weeks, and Ricochet will give @ARealFoxx a try out to be his partner vs rivals JetSpeed on Dynamite TONIGHT!” Tony Khan wrote.

Expand Tweet

The former WWE star has been having issues with "Speedball" Mike Bailey for some time now, and he will be hoping that, with AR Fox on his side, he can finally teach him a lesson. AEW Dynamite is shaping up to be a good show already.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!