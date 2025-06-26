  • home icon
  Tony Khan announces Ricochet's new tag team partner in AEW

Tony Khan announces Ricochet's new tag team partner in AEW

By Sujay
Published Jun 26, 2025 00:36 GMT
Tony Khan (left) and Ricochet (right). (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel & wwe.com)
Tony Khan (left) and Ricochet (right). (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel & wwe.com)

Tony Khan announced a new tag team partner for Ricochet in AEW, and this has fans and the former WWE star excited. It should mean that tonight's episode of Dynamite is set to be a great show.

Ricochet has been hinting for a few weeks now that he's looking for someone to form a faction with. It seems like Tony Khan wants to test that with his latest decision. Before the latest edition of Dynamite went on air, the AEW president took to X/Twitter to announce that Ricochet will team up with AR Fox to take on "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight in a tag match.

Check out the announcement below:

“TONIGHT! Wednesday #AEWDynamite On TBS + Max, Right NOW JetSpeed vs Ricochet + AR Fox @KingRicochet’s frustration with @Jet2Flyy + @SpeedballBailey has built up for weeks, and Ricochet will give @ARealFoxx a try out to be his partner vs rivals JetSpeed on Dynamite TONIGHT!” Tony Khan wrote.

The former WWE star has been having issues with "Speedball" Mike Bailey for some time now, and he will be hoping that, with AR Fox on his side, he can finally teach him a lesson. AEW Dynamite is shaping up to be a good show already.

Edited by Neda Ali
