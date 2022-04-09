Tony Khan announces Samoa Joe will face 33-year wrestling legend in a first-time-ever match on AEW Dynamite next week

Samoa Joe will be in for the biggest match of his AEW career thus far, as he will lock horns with NJPW legend Minoru Suzuki on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

In a shocking turn of events last week, Joe made a surprising return to ROH: Supercard of Honor XV.

He aided newly-crowned Undisputed ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham during a brutal assault at the hands of Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt.

On his AEW Dynamite debut this week, the former WWE Superstar defeated Max Caster to qualify for the Owen Hart Foundation Men's tournament.

Earlier today, Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that Samoa Joe will challenge Minoru Suzuki for the ROH World Television Championship in New Orleans next Wednesday:

"This Wednesday, April 13 UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, LA #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork ROH World Television Championship Match @suzuki_D_minoru vs @SamoaJoe"

This will be the first time Joe and Suzuki will be crossing paths inside a squared circle. The two veterans are certified brawlers, so fans can expect them to tear the house down in a high-stakes battle next week.

Suzuki recently dethroned Rhett Titus to capture the ROH World TV Championship for the first time in his career. His opponent, meanwhile, has made his intentions clear to win coveted prizes of ROH and AEW.

With momentum on his side, it will be interesting to see whether the former WWE Superstar succeeds in ending the NJPW legend's fairytale run with the television title.

A big surprise awaits Samoa Joe on AEW Dynamite next week

Following his monumental victory over Caster last week, Lethal, alongside Dutt, appeared via Titanron to address Joe, who rained on their parade at Supercard of Honor.

Jay Lethal lashed out at his former mentor Samoa Joe for being ignorant towards him while he wanted to seek his advice.

Lorenzo Dozier / Team Awesome @TeamAwesome418 Samoa Joe defeated Max Caster. After the match, Jay Lethal & Sonjay Dutt appeared on the titration. Jay Lethal mentioned for four months he tried to call Samoa Joe. But he believed Joe only answered his phone when billionaires called him. Samoa Joe defeated Max Caster. After the match, Jay Lethal & Sonjay Dutt appeared on the titration. Jay Lethal mentioned for four months he tried to call Samoa Joe. But he believed Joe only answered his phone when billionaires called him. https://t.co/17QBLPDe5t

The Black Machismo then concluded the segment by saying that he has a surprise awaiting The Submission Specialist next week.

Given how swiftly the rivalry between the two ROH stalwarts has shaped up inside a week, one shouldn't be surprised if Lethal ends up costing Joe his title opportunity in New Orleans.

Are you excited to see this matchup next week? Sound off in the comments section below.

