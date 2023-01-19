Tony Khan announces special ROH tribute for Jay Briscoe following AEW Dynamite

The entire wrestling community was heartbroken following the tragic news of Jay Briscoe's passing last night. AEW CEO Tony Khan has announced that the multi-time ROH World Tag Team Champion will receive a special tribute following tonight's episode of Dynamite.

It was reported that Briscoe lost his life in an automobile accident. Tony Khan was the first to announce the tragic news to the world. He praised the 20-year veteran and mentioned that he and his company will do whatever possible to support and help the Briscoe family.

"Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin," Tony Khan tweeted.

During tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan took to Twitter to share the news that a special tribute for the late star will be filmed following the show and that it will be available for free for the entire world to see.

"Thank you all watching Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS tonight! We're just getting started, we have a great live show for you all, + after the live show we'll film a special ROH tribute to the late great Jay Briscoe which will be available soon free to everyone on Honor Club," The CEO tweeted.

Tony Khan followed it by saying it will never be under a paywall and will also be available on Ring of Honor's YouTube channel.

