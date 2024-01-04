Tony Khan announces Sting's next AEW match

President and CEO of AEW, Tony Khan, took to social media after the Worlds End pay-per-view and revealed the date for WWE Hall of Famer Sting's next match ahead of his planned retirement in 2024.

A few months ago, Sting announced that he would finally hang up his boots after a legendary career, with his last match taking place at the upcoming AEW Revolution PPV in 2024. Nonetheless, The Icon has featured in multiple high-profile multi-man matches since the announcement, with his last match being at the recent Worlds End PPV.

The Vigilante teamed up with Darby Allin, Chris Jericho, and Sammy Guevara to defeat the Don Callis Family and the tag team champions, Ricky Starks and Big Bill. As of now, it is uncertain who the legend's last opponent at Revolution will be, but Stinger is expected to go out on a high.

Continuing on his road to Revolution, the 64-year-old legend's next match has been made official. Taking to the "X" social media platform, Tony Khan announced that The Icon will team with Darby Allin to take on Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs of the Don Callis Family next Wednesday on Dynamite.

Sting elaborated on the decision of his retirement

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Sting revealed that he had the intention to retire earlier. However, Ric Flair's AEW arrival made him change his plans. Here is what he said:

"I wanted to finish earlier, maybe in December. But now that Ric [Flair] is here with me, I want to go longer, all the way to Revolution. All I can say for now is I want people to walk away and say, 'Wow, what an ending.' I'll be three weeks away from turning 65 at that point. I want to leave people with a memory that will mean something." [H/T: Bleacher Report]

The Icon continues to take bumps inside the ring and entertain wrestling fans in the buildup to his impending retirement, and only time will tell who his last opponent at the Revolution PPV will be.