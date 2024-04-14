Tony Khan announces stipulation for The Young Bucks vs. FTR at AEW Dynasty

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan has added a much-needed exciting stipulation to the upcoming world tag team championship match between The Young Bucks and FTR at the Dynasty pay-per-view.

Following the retirement of Sting after the Revolution pay-per-view, The Icon, and Darby Allin had to relinquish the AEW World Tag Team Championship. As the titles were vacant, a tag team tournament was announced to determine the new champions. After an action-packed contest, The Young Bucks and FTR will compete in the finals at Dynasty.

It will be the fourth tag bout in AEW between two of the best teams. While the match was already one of the most anticipated on the card, Tony Schiavone on Collision conveyed Tony Khan's announcement that the title match would be a ladder match.

The last time the two teams squared off was at the All In 2023 event, where FTR defeated The Young Bucks for the title. Meanwhile, The EVPs, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson will be heading into the Dynasty pay-per-view with a new attitude, and it remains to be seen who will emerge as champion on April 21.

