Tony Khan announces surprising signing ahead of AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan has announced a signing ahead of tonight's AEW Dynamite.

Taking to Twitter ahead of tonight's show, TK revealed that the promotion had hired a new Wrestling Administration Coordinator, Will Washington. Washington is better known as a founding host of the popular wrestling podcast Grapsody, and as a media representative for Fightful.

His new role will encompass "many areas of wrestling" such as live events, social media, creative, and PR, according to TK's announcement. Khan further touted his "great wrestling mind," which was even remarked on by MJF during Revolution's post-event media scrum.

"He's the new AEW Wrestling Administration Coordinator, working in many areas of wrestling: live events, social media, creative, PR, he has a great wrestling mind, he's here TONIGHT at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite live on TBS, and it's official, Will Washington is ALL ELITE!" - Tony Khan via Twitter.

An update posted to Fightful Select states that Washington agreed to the deal a week prior to the April 26th Dynamite. Some talent were told of the move at the tapings. The update notes that he will be overseeing continuity and aiding in long-term creative, working directly with Khan.

Fightful further confirmed with his signing that he will be departing the publication. It was noted that he is contractually prohibited from contributing news due to the conflict of interest.

