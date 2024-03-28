Tony Khan announces updated AEW rankings with new contenders (March 27th, 2024)

The President and CEO of AEW, Tony Khan, has revealed the updated roster rankings for the final week of March 2024 after the latest episode of Dynamite.

After months of fans on the internet requesting the re-establishment of the rankings system, Tony Khan announced its return earlier this year. The rankings are now updated at the end of every month with the revelation of new championship contenders.

After this week's Dynamite, Khan revealed some new contenders for various championships. Speaking of the singles title rankings, Swerve Strickland is currently on top, followed by Orange Cassidy, Jon Moxley, Will Ospreay, and Bryan Danielson. Strickland is set to challenge Samoa Joe for the AEW World Title at the Dynasty pay-per-view.

Thunder Rosa and Mariah May are among the top two contenders in the women's division. They are followed by Willow Nightingale, Deonna Purrazzo, and Serena Deeb in the top five. Nightingale is set to challenge Julia Hart for the TBS Championship at Dynasty. Speaking of the tag team rankings, a tournament is underway to determine the new champions.

After the first round of quarter-finals, Best Friends emerged on top, followed by Matthew & Nicholas Jackson, BCC, Big Bill & Ricky Starks, and FTR in the top five. It would be interesting to see who becomes the next World Tag Team Champion.

WWE legend pointed out issues with Tony Khan bringing back AEW rankings

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has been critical of how Tony Khan handles booking AEW's shows.

On the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff recently pointed out a significant issue with the rankings system after Khan announced its return.

"That's probably why it didn't work out the first time because you've got to really do a great job of merging creative and math because those two things generally don't go together. Usually, good creative is kind of void of good math; good math isn't creative, but it can be done." [H/T: WrestlingINC]

The rankings system has received a positive response from several fans. It will be interesting to see if the institution will make AEW's storylines more compelling.

