Tony Khan appears at AEW All In with late great WWE legend's wife, gets booed for a comment

AEW CEO Tony Khan made an appearance at All In with a legend's wife however, the crowd reacted in a controversial way towards the latter. The name in question is none other than late WWE legend Owen Hart's wife, Martha Hart.

At the All In pay-per-view's Zero Hour, veteran commentator Tony Schiavone introduced AEW CEO Tony Khan with the Director of the Owen Hart Foundation Martha Hart. Khan welcomed the crowd to All In before handing things over to Martha, who addressed the winners of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

However, while speaking to the crowd, Martha Hart mentioned that she came all the way from Canada and how they are great neighbors with the USA. This led to some loud boos from the live audience at Wembley Stadium, as Tony Khan tried to signal the audience to tame them down seemingly. Martha got the crowd back to cheering after mentioning how proud they were of being a member of the British Commonwealth.

Trending

Expand Tweet

She concluded by wishing the best to the Owen Hart Cup winners, Mariah May and Bryan Danielson for their individual World Championship matches later on the pay-per-view.

Bryan Danielson is set to face Swerve Strickland in a Career vs. Title match for the AEW World Title in the main event of All In. Whereas, Mariah May is looking to dethrone her former friend Toni Storm for her Women's World Championship in a blockbuster bout.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.