"She has continued to break barriers" - Tony Khan is very appreciative of top AEW star

AEW President Tony Khan has always been highly appreciative of his company's performers and crew, and isn't shy about expressing it. This time, it was Nyla Rose who was the subject of great praise from the Jaguars co-owner.

Nyla Rose became the second-ever All Elite Wrestling women's champion when she defeated Riho in a rematch of their acclaimed contest from Dynamite's first episode. It was a historic victory for the Native Beast, and her subsequent rivalry with Hikaru Shida remains one of the best feuds in the women's division so far.

Speaking to SI.com, Tony Khan had the following to say about Rose:

“Nyla Rose is a great wrestler, and she’s a trailblazer,” says Khan. “She was front and center when AEW Dynamite debuted in 2019 and made history a few months later when she became the first openly transgender wrestler to win a world championship in a major promotion when she captured the AEW Women’s World Championship. She has continued to break barriers ever since, elevating the entire locker room with her incredible work ethic and commitment to being a role model for underrepresented communities. Nyla is a key member of our roster, and all of us are lucky to have the amazing ‘Native Beast’ wrestling in AEW.”

Nyla Rose explained her character in AEW

In the same interview with SI, Nyla explained what her character attempts to portray in All Elite Wrestling.

“For me, pro wrestling is my perfect fit,” says Rose, 39, who is known as The Native Beast in AEW. “I was not happy in my previous life. I had to find that happiness, I had to find out what it meant to be happy. And I knew what it meant, I just didn’t think it was achievable. So I had to find that for myself and walk that hard road. I don’t display that part of the character for Nyla Rose. It doesn’t connect inside the squared circle. Outside the ring, I get it. It’s new to a lot of people. I don’t shy away from it. I’m much happier now. I’ve found that confidence and courage. It’s a very long journey, one that is different for every person who walks this road.”

Nyla Rose will face former WWE superstar Ruby Soho on Dynamite this week. It will be a rematch of their past battle in the TBS Championship Tournament which the Runaway managed to win. If Nyla Rose emerges victorious, we could be set for a rubber match at Revolution.

