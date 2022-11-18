Tony Khan asserts how he feels about CM Punk's AEW run amid departure rumors

Tony Khan was recently asked whether or not he could update AEW fans on the situation surrounding CM Punk, with every speculation that he could be leaving soon.

Punk hasn't been seen on AEW programming since his explosive press conference rant following All Out. He was reportedly involved in a backstage altercation with the Elite after the media scrum, which led to everyone involved being suspended from the company.

Although there have been several reports to emerge following the incident, there remains very little in the way of official word on the matter. That has sparked speculation over the future of CM Punk, whether he will remain or depart pro wrestling and if he is or is not going to be released by AEW.

Tony Khan had the chance to shed some light on the scenario during the Full Gear media call. Rather than provide insight on the matter, he opted to "No Comment" anything pertaining to the backstage incident and only positively highlighted Punk's contributions to the company.

"I've nothing but positive things to say about CM Punk's contributions to AEW on-screen but I can't comment on anything more than that," said Tony Khan.

With question marks looming over whether or not the Cult of Personality is set to make his return to the company, there has been considerable speculation that he could make a monumental return to WWE if he so desires.

The Elite are scheduled to return this weekend at AEW Full Gear 2022

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#AEW When asked about the investigation process of return of The Elite, Tony Khan shared the status! #AEW FullGear When asked about the investigation process of return of The Elite, Tony Khan shared the status!#AEW #AEWFullGear https://t.co/piUKVD29oh

The situation around CM Punk remains murky, and there is nothing in the way of an official update on the matter. But at least fans can take solace in the fact that the Elite have been announced for their return.

The trio of Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks were targeted during the press conference tirade and later embroiled themselves in an altercation with Punk. They were also said to be suspended and were announced as having been stripped of their titles prior to the Dynamite which followed.

As weeks went on, there were teasers for the trios eventual return to TV in vignettes dubbed 'Delete the Elite.' The endgame for said teasers appears to be this weekend at Full Gear, as it was announced that they would be returning at the event for the titles they had never lost in the first place.

Would you like CM Punk to return to AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

