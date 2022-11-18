Tony Khan avoids addressing top AEW star's health scare; cause of concern about in-ring future - Reports

AEW President Tony Khan was part of a media call last night promoting this Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view. During the media call, Khan addressed many matters but seemingly avoided Adam Cole's injury status.

The former NXT Champion was last seen at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. He was part of the NJPW World title match. During the said match, Cole suffered a severe concussion, forcing him to be sidelined since then.

The title match was a fatal four-way between NJPW Champion Jay White, Kazuchika Okada, Hangman Adam Page, and Adam Cole. The match was heating up but, unfortunately was cut short due to Cole's injury.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Khan ignored talking about Adam Cole's current status.

He also reported that internally, several AEW personalities are deeply concerned about the former ROH World Champion, and there are still doubts if he will ever return to in-ring action.

"A number of people have brought up being very concerned for him," Dave Meltzer said. [H/T Cultaholic.com]

Dave Meltzer wonders if Adam Cole will ever return to AEW

Last month during an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, a fan asked Dave Meltzer about Cole's injury and his status. Meltzer responded by saying that there has been no update regarding the injury, but it was a dangerous concussion, and thus he may never return to the ring.

"Did you hear anything new? I mean, it's a concussion. It's a bad concussion, a [really] bad concussion... he'll be back when he's cleared. It could be tomorrow, and it could be never. Ya' know what I mean?" Dave Meltzer said. [H/T Screen Rant]

Although Cole is not seen inside the wrestling ring, he has been active on social media and streaming platforms such as Twitch. On November 20th, Cole will reunite with Claudio Castagnoli, Tyler Breeze, and fellow WWE Superstar Xavier Woods on Twitch.

