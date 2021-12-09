"They screwed him" – AEW executive lashes out at WWE for wasting Sting

AEW President Tony Khan recently slammed WWE's higher-ups for underutilizing Sting.

The face-painted Icon has carved an unmatched legacy without even working under the WWE umbrella. However, when well past his prime, Sting finally decided to join Vince McMahon's company in 2014. These turned out to be the least successful years of his legendary career.

In WWE, Sting lost both his pay-per-view matches, one against Triple H (WrestleMania 31) and the other against Seth Rollins (Night of Champions 2015). Also, fans never got to see the long-awaited dream clash between Sting and The Undertaker.

While speaking on My Mom's Basement podcast, Tony Khan said Sting made a remarkable comeback, which fans desperately wanted to see in his previous run. The AEW owner criticized WWE for 'screwing' up Sting on multiple occasions as he believes The Icon could've been presented in a better way:

"Also, what a great comeback Sting had...it had been a while since Sting won wrestling matches...the last time we saw Sting, he wasn't winning. Back in his last run [WWE] in the competition, they screwed him out of multiple matches, let's be honest. He should have been presented better, and that's one thing I won't back down on. Sting deserves to be treated like one of the great legends in wrestling, and I set out to do that from the beginning with him."

Bonafide Heat @BonafideHeat Do you consider sting’s wwe run a failure or success? Do you consider sting’s wwe run a failure or success? https://t.co/jUfZlnkxsA

Considering Sting's disappointing WWE run, Tony Khan believes The Vigilante deserves to be treated as one of the all-time great legends of this business.

Has AEW done a formidable job in treating Sting better than WWE so far?

Wrestling Travel @WrestlingTravel It’s a year since @Sting debuted in @AEW and it has to be said, it’s been an absolutely perfect run so far and one of the most enjoyable of his career. So happy to see him enjoying himself and working with so many prodigious talents. Icon in every sense 🦂 It’s a year since @Sting debuted in @AEW and it has to be said, it’s been an absolutely perfect run so far and one of the most enjoyable of his career. So happy to see him enjoying himself and working with so many prodigious talents. Icon in every sense 🦂 https://t.co/0Hyc5Jj7gf

There's no doubt that AEW has treated Sting far much better than WWE did. Initially, many expected the face-painted star to stay limited to cinematic bouts. However, this year, Sting silenced everyone after competing live multiple times.

So far, he hasn't shown any significant signs of ring rust and has delivered extraordinary performances to win matches for himself and Darby Allin. Sting also seems to be enjoying the opportunity to rewrite the final chapter of his legendary career, which seemingly ended in WWE.

Do you agree with Tony Khan's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

(While using any quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling)

Edited by Abhinav Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Sting should have never gone to WWE? Yes No 3 votes so far