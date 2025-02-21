Tony Khan blasted following Grand Slam appearance; WCW veteran says AEW boss is "pretty clueless"

Tony Khan is a highly polarizing figure in wrestling. While some people admire him for building AEW, others tend to slam him for his creative decisions. Witnessing the audience's reaction to him at Grand Slam, a wrestling veteran called him "clueless."

The AEW CEO and President has been known to fire back at detractors. In the recent edition of Keepin' It 100, WCW legend Konnan stated that upon witnessing the fans' reception towards Tony Khan at AEW Grand Slam Australia, it was clear that they don't like him. This might come on account of his nature to fire back at people who question his leadership in running the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"Tony Khan comes out, he gets booed, it's not the first time we've seen it. It's incredible that he talks about the sickos and all these people that ... followers and all that ... they don't like him, they might like the product but they don't like him. I think they have read enough to know that the guy is pretty clueless." [1:56-2:15]

Konnan slammed Tony Khan for failing to deliver on his promise to the audience

AEW Grand Slam Australia was set to be a grand event, as originally envisioned by the company. However, the poor ticket sales and reception led to a move from Suncorp Stadium to Brisbane Entertainment Center.

Moreover, the event was not available as a pay-per-view and was presented as a regular show. In the same edition of his podcast, Konnan slammed Tony Khan for promising the audience a pay-per-view show and then failing to deliver on the same.

"I couldn't believe that he actually promised the people a pay-per-view and that's why they were mad. He gave them not a pay-per-view, right, so ... how hard bro is it to rent a satellite dish in Australia and beam the thing in the United States? I mean everybody does pay-per-views nowadays so something must have happened there that they couldn't do it, I don't know why." [2:23-2:55]

With Tony Khan heavily panned for his poor production of AEW Grand Slam Australia, it remains to be seen if he can turn things around with the company's next major event, Revolution.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Keepin' It 100 and give an H/T to Sportskeeda.

