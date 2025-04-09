Tony Khan blasted by WWE legend for AEW Dynasty 2025 incident - "He does not care"

AEW Dynasty 2025 was held this past weekend in Philadelphia. Tony Khan was blasted by a wrestling legend for an incident that took place during the show.

Bully Ray is the latest to comment on Dynasty. This year's show was headlined by Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland, who battled over the AEW World Championship. The match featured interferences from "Hangman" Adam Page and the Death Riders. In the end, The Young Bucks showed up and attacked Strickland, costing him a potential title win.

While fans were disappointed with the number of interferences that took place during the match, Bully Ray was upset for a different reason. On Busted Open, Ray criticized the fact that Strickland and Moxley were able to brawl outside the ring without being counted out or disqualified.

The Hall of Famer blamed Khan for the abovementioned incident, saying that the AEW boss didn't care about referees and only paid attention to match ratings.

"At the end of the day, the true root of the problem is Tony Khan," Ray said. "Tony Khan allows this to go on because he doesn't care. He does not care about the referees, because referees don't affect your Cagematch ratings, and referees your five-star match ratings. And referees don't affect your 'This is awesome!' chants. And that is what Tony Khan likes."

Ray blamed Khan for a couple of other issues as well. He highlighted how referees were booked to make "bad decisions" and how several angles didn't make sense storyline-wise.

"Tony Khan is the issue across the board when it comes to referees not adhering to the rules, things not making sense storyline-wise, a main event not ending until 12:23 at night, blah blah blah. Now, other than Tony, it's the boys. The boys are putting referees in bad decisions." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Vince Russo believes Tony Khan has been seeking approval since the start of AEW

Although AEW has become one of the top wrestling promotions in the world, it has come under scrutiny for a variety of reasons as of late. Khan often faces criticism from fans and critics for anything that goes wrong.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo said Khan was seeking "approval" even more than Dixie Carter did during her time as TNA Wrestling President.

"I think a lot. I think a lot because Tony is looking for approval. I mean he has been looking for approval from day one. I think he is probably doing it more than even Dixie did, without a shadow of a doubt." [From 8:36 onwards]

It will be interesting to see what surprises Khan has in store for fans ahead of Double or Nothing in May 2025.

