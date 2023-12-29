Tony Khan boasts of AEW's successful 2023 based on feedback from Cagematch: "Look at the top 100 shows this year"

The President and CEO of AEW, Tony Khan, opens up on the great feedback his All Elite shows got throughout 2023, citing the feedback he received from the Cagematch site.

AEW in 2023 has seen many ups and downs, but the quality of shows has been up to the mark. While many fans complain about the weekly TV shows on the internet, it can't be denied that the PPVs have been great. Tony Khan always gives his best to make the product better with the assistance of his creative team.

Meanwhile, the CEO and President of the company was asked about the booking of his shows this year during the Worlds End media call. Reacting to the question, TK referred to the fans' feedback for All Elite shows on the Cagematch site:

"I think in particular, recently we've had some of our best shows we've ever done and this year, if you look at 2023 and just to use as samples, you can look at fan feedback from different shows, one site that measures fan feedback is 'Cagematch'. Look at the top 100 shows this year and look at how many are there from AEW."

He further added:

"And if you throw this version of ROH in there too, you get some more but it's pretty incredible. The top 100 shows that have over 50 votes top 100 shows even more so that have 100 votes and look at how many of them happened in 2023 from AEW or even a couple more from ROH, that speaks pretty highly I thought." [From 23:13 to 24:02]

Tony Khan and AEW are ready for 2024

Although 2023 had some great moments to offer from AEW, it's gone by, and the company is gearing up for the next year. Tony Khan admits he is mentally ready for 2024, considering the recent experiments:

"I think the experiments we've been doing are working and I have a better sense of where to go and what to do going into 2024 than I ever have been." [H/T: SEScoops]

Henceforth, only time will tell what Khan and his creative team have in store for the fans as far as 2024 is concerned.

