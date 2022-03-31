Tony Khan books CM Punk in a first-time-ever match on AEW Dynamite tonight

CM Punk will be in action on AEW Dynamite tonight as he faces Max Caster for the first time in a singles match.

A few hours ago, Tony Khan made an appearance on Busted Open Radio to hype up the upcoming installment of Dynamite this Wednesday. The AEW President then announced a singles bout between Punk and Caster as a last-minute addition to the match card.

"2 of the top orators in pro wrestling today will go one-on-one in the ring when @CMPunk battles @PlatinumMax on Dynamite TONIGHT! What will Caster say in his entrance rap? Can Punk shut Max’s big mouth? CM Punk vs. Max Caster #AEWDynamite TONIGHT!" Khan tweeted.

The Straight Edge Superstar made his return to flagship programming last week. He continued his winning momentum by defeating Dax Harwood in a grueling singles bout.

Punk's win over one-half of the FTR marked his 12th singles victory in the singles competition since arriving in AEW. His only loss came at the hands of his greatest adversary in MJF on the February 2nd episode of AEW Dynamite last month.

However, The Second City Saint sought vengeance at the Revolution pay-per-view and triumphed over Friedman in a brutal Dog Collar fight.

CM Punk has been on a roll lately, and it would be interesting to see how he fares against Max Caster, who will have Anthony Bowens in his corner.

Caster may not have as impressive win record as Punk, but he tends to get into his opponent's head with his signature freestyle raps. Whether or not he succeeds in distracting the former WWE Champion remains to be seen.

CM Punk is eyeing a shot at the AEW World Championship

Following his victory over Dax Harwood last week, CM Punk made a world title gesture around his waist. While it is unknown which title he was referring to, it is crystal clear that Punk plans on winning gold soon.

The Second City Saint has previously expressed his desire to capture the AEW World Championship.

CM Punk's AEW world title run is going to be generational.

With Adam Cole and Hangman Page currently entangled in the world title program, it is unlikely that Punk will be getting a title shot before the two men settle their scores.

However, a win over Caster tonight could help Punk break into the rankings system.

Are you looking forward to Punk vs. Caster tonight? Sound off below.

