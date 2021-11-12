"He's a wonderful person and a great talent" - Tony Khan on Bray Wyatt's potential status with AEW

If Tony Khan is telling the truth, don't expect to see Bray Wyatt at AEW Full Gear on Saturday.
Tony Khan took part in an AEW Full Gear media call on Thursday afternoon and answered several questions. When asked about the possibility of Bray Wyatt coming into the company, Khan stated the two men haven't spoken about it yet.
"I like Windham a lot; ya know...we'll see what happens," Tony Khan said. "I haven't talked to him about it -- if ever, about him coming to AEW. The last time I saw Windham was at Chris Jericho's birthday party, and I think it was a pretty late night, and it was last year. So a very different world, and I only saw him in passing very briefly. I was heading out as he was heading in; it was pretty late at night. But he's a wonderful person and a great talent."
Will Bray Wyatt be a surprise at AEW Full Gear?
While Tony Khan is usually honest when answering questions like this, it can't be ruled out that he's playing Bray Wyatt's potential debut with AEW close to the vest.
Khan produced three big debuts at AEW All Out, so you can't rule out that Bray Wyatt could potentially make an appearance this Saturday at Full Gear.
If Wyatt doesn't debut on Saturday, fans of him shouldn't lose hope that he won't debut for the company later down the line. But it probably shouldn't be expected until Wyatt finishes the feature film that he's scheduled to start working on at the end of the month.
Would you be happy if Bray Wyatt showed up at AEW Full Gear on Saturday? Who would you like to see him feud with if he signs with All Elite Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
If you use any of the quotes above, please credit the AEW Full Gear media call with a link back to this article for the transcription.
Can Dan Lambert wrestle? Find out what one of his own teammates thinks right here.
Q. Will Bray Wyatt debut at AEW Full Gear?
Yes
No