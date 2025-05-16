Tony Khan breaks silence after AEW Beach Break 2025 beats WWE NXT in ratings

AEW President Tony Khan produced yet another classic edition of Dynamite. The Beach Break special episode was filled with crucial and fun moments from top to bottom. Despite being a Wednesday-night show, Dynamite's total viewership has always been compared to Tuesday night's NXT. Most of the time, WWE's third brand has left All Elite Wrestling's flagship show behind.

Beach Break featured certain returns, a debut, and interesting moments. Zach Gowen wrestled his first match against Ricochet while Skye Blue, Mina Shirakawa, and AZM made their returns. Also, MJF finally became a part of The Hurt Syndicate. The night ended with huge chaos as The Elite and the Death Riders tried to ambush the Opps, Kenny Omega, and Swerve Strickland.

According to Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 682,000 average viewership and was rated 0.17 among standard demographics. Meanwhile, NXT on the CW Network garnered a 664,000 total audience and was rated 0.15.

Recently, Tony Khan took to X/Twitter and broke his silence on the important achievement. He claimed that AEW garnered such a massive number for the first time since September 2024.

"Thank you all who watched, Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Beach Break last night! The most watched Dynamite of 2025, most viewers on @TBSNetwork since September, which was before we added @StreamOnMax audience + most important, it was a great Dynamite! See you Saturday #AEWCollision!" Khan wrote.

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan manages to keep the momentum ongoing ahead of Double or Nothing.

