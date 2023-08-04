Tony Khan breaks silence on Jade Cargill's AEW status amidst rumors of her exit

AEW CEO and President Tony Khan has provided an update regarding the status and future of former TBS champion Jade Cargill with his promotion.

Jade Cargill has been one of the hottest topics among the wrestling community, as several speculations have been made amid her absence from AEW TV for a few months now. Following her TBS title loss to Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing PPV after a 508-day reign, Cargill is nowhere to be seen.

Meanwhile, amid all the rumors and speculations of her possibly leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion, the CEO and President, Tony Khan, revealed her actual status with the company while also admitting he is unsure of her future while talking to PWInsider recently:

"Well, Jade's still with us, and Jade has been on sabbatical since her upset, I believe title loss after her unbelievable undefeated run. And Kris Statlander now is the TBS Champion, and she's made some great defenses of the title, but Jade is still with us. And I can't say for certain what anybody's going to do in the future, but certainly we value Jade and everything she's done here." (H/T PWInsider)

How the return of Jade Cargill could fix the AEW women's division

Lately, fans and the wrestling world have been dejected with the booking of AEW's women's division for all the right reasons. Furthermore, multiple female stars are also reportedly unhappy with how they are being booked. Recently, a fan sign saying "Book The Women's Division Better" took the internet by storm.

Nonetheless, the impending return of Jade Cargill could somehow fix the division, as it needs some star power and a dominant champion. Jade's 500-plus day dominant reign as TBS champion is enough to describe how she can carry the division on her back.

Moreover, Following her potential return, Tony Khan should think of putting the Women's World title on her to improve its prestige and also to keep her All Elite. Henceforth, only time will tell when fans will witness Cargill returning after the sabbatical and what creatives have planned for her amid the potential return.

