Tony Khan breaks silence on Kenny Omega's AEW return: "We have some of the same enemies"

AEW President and CEO, Tony Khan opened up on the announced return of the former World Champion, Kenny Omega, by addressing the current situation and claiming they have some of the same enemies.

Kenny Omega has been out of action since December 2023, as he is suffering from a serious medical condition called 'diverticulitis'. Amid his absence, Kenny's former buddies, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson fired him from The Elite and introduced Kazuchika Okada as the new member of their group last month.

Furthermore, The Elite and Jack Perry also took out company president Tony Khan last week on Dynamite. Meanwhile, Omega is slated to make his TV return this Wednesday on Dynamite in his hometown of Winnipeg. Although it's unclear whether he is cleared to compete or not, Omega could play a key role in the ongoing storyline.

In a recent interview with Mojo Rawley on TMZ Sports, Tony Khan addressed the return of Kenny Omega this Wednesday also addressing his firing from The Elite and both of them having the same enemies:

"We have the return of Kenny Omega and to be honest with you Mojo, for me it's the perfect time for Kenny Omega to come back to AEW. I know Kenny Omega and I probably have some of the same enemies in AEW right now, as Kenny Omega was fired by Matthew and Nicholas Jackson out of The Elite last month and they're on quite a run, they've become world tag team champions, winning the tournament, winning the ladder match at AEW Dynasty and capped it off by putting me on the shelf with this spike pile driver." [4:18 - 4:58]

The EVPs also reacted to Kenny Omega's return after attacking Tony Khan

The EVPs of AEW, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson are also buckled up for the return of Kenny Omega, whom they fired from The Elite recently. The Young Bucks reacted by saying the following on 'X' social media platform:

"Should be a fantastic night."

Expand Tweet

Well, the dynamic between Tony Khan and The Elite just got more interesting with the upcoming return of Omega this week and it remains to be seen what transpires between The Bucks and Kenny.