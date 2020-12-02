Tony Khan on Brodie Lee's absence from AEW

Before the "Winter is Coming" AEW Dynamite special tomorrow night, Tony Khan sat down to do a media call earlier this afternoon that covered a variety of topics.

The subject of former AEW TNT Champion and the leader of the Dark Order, Mr. Brodie Lee, was brought up. Khan was asked about his status and when the fans could expect to see him back on television. It was originally reported that Lee was out with an injury, but the odd choice of words from Khan makes people question if whether it could be something else.

For the FIRST-TIME in AEW history, it's a Dog Collar Match for the TNT Championship as the challenger @CodyRhodes takes on the champion, Mr. @ThisBrodieLee.



WATCH #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c

LIMITED TICKETS available at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/a4F28qQ5S7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 4, 2020

Tony Khan is hopeful to see Brodie Lee back in AEW soon

When the subject of the Exalted One was brought up to the AEW owner, he surprisingly had a very short answer regarding Lee's status. He went as far as to say he couldn't comment on why the leader of the Dark Order hasn't been on Dynamite in almost two months.

"Yeah, well I can't comment on him not being here but he's one of our top wrestlers and, you know, we'll be excited to have him with us soon...I hope."

Not only has Lee been absent from television, but he also hasn't been on social media either. The last time he was heard from was the night he lost the TNT title back to Cody Rhodes on October 7th, simply stating, "Much respect to Cody Rhodes."

Much respect to Cody Rhodes. — Brodie Lee (@ThisBrodieLee) October 8, 2020

What do you think is going on with Brodie Lee? If it's not an injury, what could it be? Be sure to give us your theories in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit us with a h/t to Sportskeeda for the transcription.