Tony Khan buys the rights for "Tarzan Boy" as Jungle Boy's new AEW theme

Wrestling fans who watched AEW Dark tonight got an unexpected treat as Jungle Boy of the Jurassic Express debuted a new entrance theme that you have most likely heard before. That being "Tarzan Boy" by Baltimora, a one-hit wonder from 1985 on the album Living in the Background.

While the name of the song might not be familiar to you, we're pretty sure you'll know it after you hear the beginning of the track. Check out the tweet below from Taz, which hilariously features the Human Suplex Machine singing along to the song on AEW Dark tonight.

It’s AWESOME!!! I actually was having a lot of fun during @boy_myth_legend NEW track! Can’t wait until the arenas a packed and people signing along! #AEWDark https://t.co/NjyWixjBNZ — taz (@OfficialTAZ) January 6, 2021

Tony Khan implies that Jungle Boy's new AEW theme is a Christmas present

After the entrance was seen on Dark, AEW Owner Tony Khan took to social media to let the world know that he, in fact, bought the rights to "Tarzan Boy" for Jungle Boy to use as his entrance music going forward.

"Yes, I bought the rights to Tarzan Boy for @boy_myth_legend's entrance. Merry Christmas, Jack. #AEWDynamite #AEWDark"

Following the match, Jungle Boy took to Twitter to thank Khan for the song, and you can tell by his words how much it means to him.

"Very first @AEW match of 2021 in the books. Thanks @TonyKhan for the song. You really are the best. Looking forward to what this year has to bring!"

Very first @AEW match of 2021 in the books. Thanks @TonyKhan for the song. You really are the best. Looking forward to what this year has to bring! — Jungleboy (@boy_myth_legend) January 6, 2021

You can already imagine a sold-out arena of fans on a future edition of AEW Dynamite with all of the fans singing along to this song. Entrance themes are significant in helping wrestlers connect with the fanbase, and it's clear Jungle Boy and Khan have found a winner here.

What do you think of Jungle Boy's new theme? What wrestler should Khan buy a theme for next? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.