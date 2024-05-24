Tony Khan calls 50-year-old former WWE star the "MVP" of AEW TV

The President and CEO of AEW, Tony Khan, declared a former WWE World Champion the MVP of the All Elite TV. Khan also deemed the legend as one of his best signings.

The 50-year-old former WWE star in question is Christian Cage. After a Hall of Fame-worthy career in the Stamford-based promotion and TNA, Christian made his AEW debut back in 2021. The former world champion has undoubtedly proved himself to be one of the greatest heels in pro wrestling history with his amazing work.

Meanwhile, Christian Cage is set to challenge Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship this Sunday at Double or Nothing. The company President, Tony Khan also seemed to be impressed by Christian's work in his promotion, as he declared him as an MVP while speaking in the Double or Nothing media call:

"Christian Cage, who has been, in my opinion, an MVP of AEW television over the past year. What Christian Cage has done for the company is unbelievable. I absolutely believed that was what we were gonna get when we signed him, and I think it’s been proven right. I think Christian Cage is one of the best signings we’ve ever made in AEW. All the hype around his signing was very justified because he’s one of the greatest wrestlers in the world, and he’s done the best work of his career in AEW.” (H/T Yahoo)

Tony Khan on Swerve Strickland as the AEW World Champion

Tony Khan also reflected on Swerve Strickland as the AEW World Champion during the Double or Nothing media call. Khan said the following:

“I think Swerve Strickland is a great, great champion for AEW,” Khan said. “He has really done very well for us since winning the championship. He’s been involved in some major segments, had a great first defense of the title against Claudio Castagnoli on a really important episode of TV." (H/T Yahoo)

Meanwhile, Swerve is set for a major world title defense on a pay-per-view this Sunday against Christian Cage. It remains to be seen who walks out of the PPV the champion.

