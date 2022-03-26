"It's not built into my contract" - Tony Khan on doing what he can to bring ROH back to TV

AEW President Tony Khan has gone into detail on the logistics of how his purchase of Ring of Honor came to be. On top of this, he has not only shown interest, but made a promise to the ROH fanbase that he will bring back a weekly ROH TV show at some point.

Rumors ran rampant throughout the wrestling world about what Khan's big announcement could be on the March 2nd edition of AEW Dynamite. The man himself announced that he had not only bought ROH but become the new owner too, signaling that the company would continue.

Despite living in an age of wrestling being available to anyone anywhere, Tony Khan knows that the best way for companies to develop their stories and talents is through a weekly TV program.

Which is why he made a promise to ROH and AEW fans on "The Outlaw Nation" podcast to make sure a ROH TV show happens in the future.

"I don’t know where exactly the weekly Ring of Honor TV show will live, but I promise I will bring back the weekly Ring of Honor TV show when I can. I don’t know how and when but I’m very grateful for the media partnership we have with WarnerMedia." said Tony Khan. [11:35-11:49]

Khan also mentioned that his relationship with WarnerMedia was so strong that they gave him the green light to purchase Ring of Honor.

"It was very cool of them to let us do this show because it’s not built into my contract, and I went out and I told them ‘I have an opportunity to buy Ring of Honor, I kind of need to jump on this based on how it’s going and I would really like to do this. We don’t have a provision for it but can we work this out?’ and they were really cool about it like ‘go out and do it.’" said Tony Khan. [11:50-12:10]

Will Tony Khan cope running 5 different professional wrestling shows?

AEW already has Dynamite, Rampage, Dark and Dark: Elevation on national TV networks like TBS and TNT and the latter two airing on YouTube. The possibility of Tony Khan overseeing a potential fifth show is staggering to say the least.

The AEW President announced himself as the booker for ROH in its new era. This prompted fans to wonder whether or not Khan would be stretching himself thin.

Khan has brought in a number of experienced hands to help out in AEW, particularly William Regal, who was one of the key figures in helping NXT through its critically acclaimed "black and gold era."

Do you think Khan will do a good job in booking ROH? Let us know in the comments section down below!

