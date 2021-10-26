Tony Khan challenged to his first-ever AEW match at Full Gear

Will Tony Khan step into the ring at AEW Full Gear?

AEW owner and president Tony Khan has done a great job as it comes to not presenting himself as an on-screen character in All Elite Wrestling, however, if Max Caster of The Acclaimed has his way, that will change.

Max Caster of The Acclaimed took to social media this afternoon to lay out a challenge to Tony Khan and a partner of his choosing for a tag match at AEW Full Gear.

"IN CASE YOU MISSED IT Here's my *fire emoji* freestyle from after #AEWDynamite. In typical fashion, Tony Khan sent out his goons, led by CM Punk, to attack the Acclaimed *angry face emoji* So we're challenging @TonyKhan to a tag team match at Full Gear! @Bowens_Official @AEW #MicDrop," Max Caster said in a tweet.

Will Tony Khan face The Acclaimed at AEW Full Gear?

If Tony Khan accepts the challenge for a match, The Acclaimed might get more than they bargained for as Khan could pick anyone on the All Elite Wrestling roster to be his tag team partner.

Imagine Tony Khan teaming up with someone like Paul Wight or Mark Henry to face The Acclaimed at AEW Full Gear. While it wouldn't be an instant classic, it would certainly be entertaining.

Here is the current card for AEW Full Gear:

Kenny Omega will defend the AEW World Championship against "Hangman" Adam Page

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. will defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Anna Jay

The finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Do you think Tony Khan will answer The Acclaimed's challenge? If so, who should his tag team partner be? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Should Tony Khan wrestle at AEW Full Gear? Sure, why not? Eh, please don't! 1 votes so far