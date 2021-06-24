Tony Khan claims AEW Double or Nothing was much better than WrestleMania 37

AEW President Tony Khan has opined that AEW Double or Nothing 2021 was a better pay-per-view than WrestleMania 37.

Double or Nothing 2021, AEW's first show in front of a capacity crowd in over a year, went down on May 30th. It's safe to say that the show was a resounding success in terms of match quality and financially if the pay-per-view buy rates are any indication.

Appearing on the Pardon My Take podcast, the AEW President stated that while he enjoyed this year's WrestleMania, it was nowhere close to Double or Nothing, which in his opinion is the best show of the year.

Khan further said that last year's Double or Nothing was also a better show than WrestleMania 36 as it adapted well to the empty arena era compared to WWE.

“I’ll tell you something; Double or Nothing last year and this year, in my opinion, was a better show (than WrestleMania),” Khan said. “I liked this year’s WrestleMania a lot better than last years. They had some fans this year and everyone there worked their a** off both years. This year I thought, both (were) good shows. They did atwo night show and it was a good show. But I thought Double or Nothing this year was outstanding and it was the best wrestling show of the year so far. And last year Double or Nothing, during the pandemic, it kicked the s--t out of WrestleMania last year. The pandemic version last year? Not even close. Double or Nothing was a much better show.” (H/T - WrestlingInc)

While there's no denying AEW Double or Nothing was one of the best shows of the year, WrestleMania 37 was also memorable in its own right.

The main event of both nights (Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair and Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan, respectively) has found a place in many fan's lists of the best matches of 2021.

AEW Champion Kenny Omega's latest challenger was determined at Double or Nothing 2021

One of the most heartwarming moments at Double or Nothing 2021 featured Jungle Boy winning the Casino Battle Royal. The loud reaction from the audience was a testament to how beloved he has become by the fans.

At the same show, Kenny Omega successfully defended his AEW Championship against PAC and Orange Cassidy in a three-way bout.

On this week's AEW Dynamite, Jungle Boy will finally get his shot at Omega's title. Though there's less possibility of a title change, Jungle Boy has the chance to cement his position as AEW's future by delivering a memorable performance.

Do you agree with Tony Khan's opinion of AEW Double or Nothing 2021 being better than WrestleMania 37? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Alan John