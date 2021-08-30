"Wrestling business has gotten hotter"- Tony Khan comments on AEW's impact on wrestling

Tony Khan believes that the wrestling business has become hotter as a result of AEW's inception.

On the Le Batard and Friends – South Beach Sessions, Tony Khan stated that the business of professional wrestling as a whole has gotten hotter due to AEW's launch.

“The wrestling business has gotten hotter as a result of the launch of AEW, and I think a lot of the stuff I said in year one was validated through the way we carried ourselves on the launch of Dynamite and through the pandemic. I tried to do the right things by a lot of people through the pandemic, whether it was not executing mass layoffs and letting all my people go when we lost all the ticket revenue, and I ate those costs personally," Tony Khan said.

Since the company launched, AEW has taken major strides towards establishing itself as a viable wrestling alternative to the juggernaut that is WWE. CM Punk has brought a lot of mainstream attention towards AEW and the potential signing of Daniel Bryan will further boost AEW's prospects for the future.

Tony Khan explains how AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation have helped wrestlers

AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation have provided a great platform for independent stars to mix it up with AEW's roster and showcase their abilities. Especially during the pandemic, when the loss of gate revenue forced independent promotions to cancel shows.

Tony Khan alluded to that, stating:

"You look at what we did in terms of AEW Elevation and before that AEW Dark, those shows on YouTube through the summer was the home of so many independent wrestlers. And when independent wrestling was shut down, the only paying gig was Dark, and it was the best of both worlds because it was a chance to go out and make some money and have a chance to get the exposure on the internet for hundreds of 1000s of people on YouTube."

