Tony Khan comments on more arrivals in AEW as WWE non-compete clauses expire

Tony Khan is always on the lookout for more talent to add to AEW. With the expiry of recently released WWE superstars' non-compete clauses, the All Elite president commented on the likelihood of more wrestlers being added to his company's roster.

Over the last two years, WWE has made concerted efforts to trim down its huge roster. Those cuts allowed Khan to snap up several highly-talented individuals like Miro, Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo and Ruby Soho. Other big names like Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly allowed their contracts to expire and jumped ship.

Speaking to Busted Open Radio, Khan stated that the forbidden door will soon open again and he will be very active in the free-agent market.

“I plan to make some more big signings, and not in the long term future, I mean in the short term future. I will still be very active in the free agent market,” Khan teased. “The forbidden door shall be opening again very soon. I am really looking forward to Rampage tonight, and I guarantee you we will make some news out of this night’s show. Then we will have some big news next week too. It’s a really exciting time to be a pro wrestling fan.” (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Tony Khan spoke further about the forbidden door in AEW

In the same interview, Tony Khan claimed that any wrestler from a different company could walk into All Elite Wrestling. He highlighted this as a big part of what makes his promotion's programming so exciting.

“I think you never know who is going to come into the world of AEW, the forbidden door could open at any given time. Any wrestler from anywhere in the world could walk in,” he claimed. “And that’s one of the things that makes it exciting to be an AEW fan." (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Khan, who once referred to himself as the Forbidden Door (and has since filed a trademark for the phrase) is no stranger to cross-company promotion. In addition to free agent and indie talents, fans have seen the likes of the Good Brothers from Impact Wrestling and Kenta from NJPW on AEW Dynamite.

As for potential signings, the likes of Keith Lee, Karrion Kross and Ember Moon are already on the market, while WIlliam Regal, Samoa Joe and Toni Storm will soon be free to wrestle wherever they wish. All of them would be fine additions to Tony Khan's company, and fans of these free agent stars may want to keep an eye out for surprise appearances going forward.

