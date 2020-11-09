While AEW had a lot of teases going into Full Gear on Saturday night about a big free-agent signing showing up, that really didn't happen. However, there were some surprise appearances throughout the show and probably none bigger than IMPACT Wrestling executive, Don Callis, being there to call the opening match between "Hangman" Adam Page and Kenny Omega.

Given the long relationship between Callis and Omega, it made perfect sense for him to be there. But with both men being under contract for different companies, it certainly came as quite the shock that no one was expecting.

Tony Khan on Don Callis calling the Kenny-Hangman match, he says it was something he did for Kenny and put together with IMPACT. He’s “open to working with people, as we’ve demonstrated multiple times.” Considers AEW “friendly” with other promotions. #AEWFullGear — Andrea Hangst (@FBALL_Andrea) November 8, 2020

Tony Khan on the Don Callis AEW Full Gear appearance and possible appearances in the future

During the AEW Full Gear media scrum, Tony Khan was questioned about the surprise appearance of Callis and had this to say regarding his possible future with the company.

"It was definitely something I did for Kenny and I put it together with IMPACT and agreed for Don to come. He's an executive there. I'd love to have Don back in for the future and I'm open to working with people as I think we've demonstrated multiple times that AEW is probably the most friendly major company, definitely right now. We've got good partnerships, we've done things with AAA and the NWA with championships, of course, Kenny Omega is the AAA Mega Champion, The Lucha Brothers are the AAA Tag Team Champions and then Serena Deeb is the NWA Women's Champion and they're all under contract here. So I love working with other companies and you never know. So I'd be open to Don coming back. That's definitely possible. He did a great job tonight on commentary I thought. It was a great match and it was great to have Don here. He's called a lot of great Kenny matches and he called another one tonight." - Tony Khan

It is very nice to see a big name like All Elite Wrestling working with other wrestling companies right now all working for the betterment of the sport. It will be interesting to see what other kinds of partnerships Khan and AEW can make going forward into 2021.