"That was very much in our plans" - Tony Khan comments on former WWE Champion challenging for the AEW World Championship 

Tony Khan discussed the possibility of CM Punk challenging for the AEW World Championship in the near future.

The Second City Saint is arguably the biggest name in the company. A star of his magnitude is expected to challenge for the biggest honors in the company. A few weeks ago, after winning his match on Dynamite, CM Punk gestured that he was going to challenge for a belt soon. In subsequent weeks, he made it clear that he was coming for the AEW World Championship.

On TV Insider, Tony Khan responded to a question regarding CM Punk challenging for the world title and whether it was always in the works or a recent development.

"The specificity of opponents was organic when we talked. That was very much in our plans to use the odyssey of CM Punk — a quest to take on top contenders of different shapes, sizes, and experience levels. Big stars. Young stars who I believe benefited from being in the ring with CM Punk. Even veterans and unheralded veterans."

erika @ekillaah i can see CM Punk winning the #AEW world title at Double Or Nothing i can see CM Punk winning the #AEW world title at Double Or Nothing

Tony Khan spoke about CM Punk's upcoming match on AEW Dynamite

EliteAEW®️🧬 @EIiteAEW



If Dustins run in match imo.

Dustin Rhodes challenges MR CM PUNK to a match on Dynamite!If Dustins run in #AEW has proven anything, he can still go and hang. This will surely end up surprising people and be amatch imo. Dustin Rhodes challenges MR CM PUNK to a match on Dynamite! If Dustins run in #AEW has proven anything, he can still go and hang. This will surely end up surprising people and be a 🔥 match imo. https://t.co/p2N8aVTsBR

CM Punk will face Dustin Rhodes on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. It will be the first ever match-up between two all-time great veterans. Tony Khan commented on the match and reserved praise for The Natural, Dustin Rhodes.

"I’ve been a fan of Dustin since I was a really young child. I think he is an awesome person and a great wrestler. I really value Dustin. I had wanted to see CM Punk vs. Dustin Rhodes for a long time. Dustin picked up a huge win over Lance Archer on Rampage. Dustin Rhodes or CM Punk, I think either one would be a great championship challenger."

Hangman Adam Page defeated Adam Cole in a Texas Death Match on the previous episode of Rampage. It was their second title match, so it would be reasonable to think that the Millennial Anxious Cowboy would move on to a new feud.

CM Punk has racked up a number of wins this year, with his only loss coming to MJF on AEW Dynamite in Chicago. It seems increasingly likely that the former WWE Champion will face Hangman Page at Double or Nothing.

Listen to a former WWE head writer tell a hilarious Vince McMahon story here

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see CM Punk challenge for the AEW Championship? Yes No 4 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell