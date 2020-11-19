AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke to Sporting News, where he talked about how he has made himself a target for fans on social media.

Recently, Tony Khan sent out a Tweet about the 'balance of power' shifting after AEW Dynamite. However, the AEW Dynamite episode was not something very special. Talking about the Tweet, Tony Khan addressed that he was in a role where fans often attacked him if what he said did not exactly match up to their expectations.

Tonight we have a great lineup for #AEWDynamite Live on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT! For the rest of 2020, #AEW will keep delivering great matches on Wednesday Nights + there are massive surprises ahead! Please join us on TNT tonight, the balance of power in wrestling will shift tonight — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 11, 2020

Tony Khan on making himself a target for AEW fans on Twitter

Tony Khan said that he was not hesitant about speaking up on Twitter because he knew what to expect from his AEW shows and reiterated that the 'balance of power' was tipping.

"Not really, because I generally would make that proclamation knowing what's coming. I would not set myself in that position if I didn't know what was coming. And I know I have the goods. I've told people I have aces up my sleeve, and I feel like the balance of power is tipping in wrestling, and it's tipping to the fans and I think that's great. I think the arrival of AEW has been a great thing for the wrestlers, and for the wrestling fans, and for the quality of life of wrestling people."

"The pandemic has made it very challenging, but before the pandemic, when you were able to go to shows whenever you wanted, AEW, I think, changed a lot of fans' lives where they wanted to go to more shows. There's new products they were excited about, a show that they really wanted to watch, and it reinvigorated the wrestling economy, in my opinion."

Tony Khan talked about how his Tweet was talking about PAC's debut, but that was not the only thing that wascovered, as there was a lot more going on in AEW.

Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night! A shift in wrestling’s balance of power has begun & the winners will be the wrestling fans. PAC’s returned after 8 months & I have aces up the sleeve in the weeks ahead. You won’t get them all at once but you’ll get them all — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 12, 2020

Advertisement

"Pac is a really important wrestler to us, he's one of our biggest stars, and I would never frame him as anything but a home run, massive arrival. And that's why I want people to know that when I say you're gonna see something big, well, I mean, Pac is something big, Pac's a big star for us. But it's not the only big thing you're gonna see."

Tony Khan's prediction of the balance of power shifting is yet to be proven, but this week's AEW Dynamite was certainly momentous.