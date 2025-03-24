  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Tony Khan comments on mega AEW accolade during Collision

Tony Khan comments on mega AEW accolade during Collision

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Mar 24, 2025 04:17 GMT
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of AEW
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of AEW's Official X Account and Zak Knight's X Account and Zak Knight's X handle]

Tony Khan has commented on AEW hitting a major milestone this year. This was announced tonight on Collision, and the promotion will celebrate this a month from now.

Ad

As announced at the commentary desk during the show tonight, the promotion will hold a special edition of Dynamite on April 16. This episode, titled Spring BreakThru, is scheduled to take place at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts.

Tony Schiavone, on commentary, mentioned how this show will mark Dynamite becoming the longest-running prime-time weekly pro wrestling show in Turner Sports history. Tony Khan has taken to X/Twitter to react to this milestone and to make the official announcement for the show, which is scheduled almost three weeks from now.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Don’t miss Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite 289, Wednesday, April 16 in Boston, AEW Spring BreakThru! We’ll celebrate Wednesday Night Dynamite becoming the longest running prime time weekly pro wrestling program in Turner Sports history!" Khan wrote.
Ad

Last year, the promotion ran Dynamite: Big Business in Boston, which featured the debut appearance of Mercedes Moné, as the show was in her hometown.

For special episodes like this, the promotion builds the match card in a way similar to a mini pay-per-view. There may be several blockbuster matches and surprises that could take place during the show.

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी