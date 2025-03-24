Tony Khan comments on mega AEW accolade during Collision

Tony Khan has commented on AEW hitting a major milestone this year. This was announced tonight on Collision, and the promotion will celebrate this a month from now.

As announced at the commentary desk during the show tonight, the promotion will hold a special edition of Dynamite on April 16. This episode, titled Spring BreakThru, is scheduled to take place at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts.

Tony Schiavone, on commentary, mentioned how this show will mark Dynamite becoming the longest-running prime-time weekly pro wrestling show in Turner Sports history. Tony Khan has taken to X/Twitter to react to this milestone and to make the official announcement for the show, which is scheduled almost three weeks from now.

"Don’t miss Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite 289, Wednesday, April 16 in Boston, AEW Spring BreakThru! We’ll celebrate Wednesday Night Dynamite becoming the longest running prime time weekly pro wrestling program in Turner Sports history!" Khan wrote.

Last year, the promotion ran Dynamite: Big Business in Boston, which featured the debut appearance of Mercedes Moné, as the show was in her hometown.

For special episodes like this, the promotion builds the match card in a way similar to a mini pay-per-view. There may be several blockbuster matches and surprises that could take place during the show.

