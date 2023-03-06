Tony Khan comments on the possibility of 5-time WWE RAW Women's Champion debuting in AEW

AEW President Tony Khan already has one of the most talented rosters in the history of professional wrestling under his belt. But it looks like he might have his eye on signing a former WWE Women's Champion.

The star in question is current IWGP Women's Champion Mercedes Mone, who recently defeated former WWE Superstar KAIRI at NJPW's Battle in the Valley event to win her first title outside of World Wrestling Entertainment.

The former Sasha Banks shocked the world when she debuted for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Many people think her next logical destination will be AEW, given the company's relationship with NJPW.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



.5



- WON KAIRI vs Mercedes Monè (IWGP Womens Championship) @ NJPW Battle In The Valley.5- WON KAIRI vs Mercedes Monè (IWGP Womens Championship) @ NJPW Battle In The Valley⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.5- WON https://t.co/EuXsDTCSZT

In recent weeks, talk of Mercedes Mone joining AEW has simmered down as she has made it clear that she wants to work mainly in Japan. But when asked about her at the Revolution post-show media scrum, Tony Khan had a lot of kind words for the CEO.

"I have a ton of respect for the IWGP Women's World Champion. She's a tremendous wrestler. I wouldn't want to comment on discussions I've had with any wrestler who is a free agent, in particular, a wrestler who is a champion of one of our partners. A ton of respect for that great wrestler and somebody that any wrestling company would be very fortunate to have wrestling for them." (H/T Fightful)

Mone's next opponent will reportedly be Stardom's AZM, with the two women set to go at it at the "Sakura Genesis" event for New Japan Pro Wrestling on April 8th, 2023. She is also rumored to be facing Mayu Iwatani on April 23rd at Stardom's event at Yokohama Arena.

Tony Khan revealed he has a number of big announcements for 2023

If there is one thing Tony Khan loves more than great wrestling, it is making major announcements. This is something that has become a bit of a running joke on social media in recent years.

But fear not, there will be a lot of major announcements coming in 2023 from the AEW president, who even confirmed as such on social media.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

AEW Revolution, Sunday in San Francisco +

Friday Night



2023 will be the biggest year yet for AEW, I have major announcements coming soon that are important to AEW & our fans! This is one of the best weekends of the year:AEW Revolution, Sunday in San Francisco +Friday Night #AEWRampage & then Countdown to Revolution TONIGHT on TNT!2023 will be the biggest year yet for AEW, I have major announcements coming soon that are important to AEW & our fans! This is one of the best weekends of the year:AEW Revolution, Sunday in San Francisco +Friday Night #AEWRampage & then Countdown to Revolution TONIGHT on TNT!2023 will be the biggest year yet for AEW, I have major announcements coming soon that are important to AEW & our fans!

Khan's most recent major announcement was the introduction of AEW: All Access, a special one-hour, behind-the-scenes show that will begin on March 29th immediately following that week's episode of Dynamite.

What announcements do you think Tony Khan will make in 2023? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Wait! Austin Theory just spilled the beans on a huge WrestleMania debut here.

Poll : 0 votes