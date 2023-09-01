Tony Khan comments on the possibility of former WrestleMania main eventer working AEW WrestleDream

Tony Khan recently shared his thoughts on the possibility of former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) working for AEW WrestleDream.

Mone was present at the All In pay-per-view in London last Sunday in the iconic Wembley Stadium. The former WWE Superstar's appearance sparked speculation about her potential role in All Elite Wrestling's plans.

The promotion recently announced a new pay-per-view in their schedule called AEW WrestleDream, set to take place on October 1 in Seattle, WA. This date holds significance as it marks the first anniversary of legendary wrestler Antonio Inoki's passing.

During a media call for AEW All Out, Tony Khan said he is "very interested" in working with Mone in the future, but he doesn't expect her to be cleared to wrestle by WrestleDream due to her injury.

“I’m not expecting that because she had a major injury, but when she is clear, that’s somebody we’re really interested in working with and also she’s had great experiences in New Japan. She’s been a great champion there.” [H/T- Inside the Ropes]

Mone, who has also main event WrestleMania 37 with Bianca Belair, left WWE in May 2022 but is now signed with NJPW.

Tony Khan praised former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone ahead of AEW All Out

Since leaving WWE, Mercedes Mone has made a name for herself in NJPW. At Resurgence on May 21, she advanced in the Strong Women's Championship tournament by defeating Stephanie Vaquer.

Despite making it to the finals, she suffered an injury during her match against Willow Nightingale, leading to a loss.

Speaking on the aforementioned media call, Khan praised Mercedes Mone by calling her “one of the greatest wrestlers on the planet.

“I think one of the great stars that’s been involved in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, who I have a ton of respect for is Mercedes Mone and I think we have a good relationship and I also think she is one of the greatest wrestlers on the planet and it was great to have Mercedes Mone at AEW All In,” Khan said. [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Only time will tell if Mone will be able to debut in Tony Khan's promotion in the future.

