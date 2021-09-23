"I’m sure other wrestling companies are paying attention" - Tony Khan comments on whether WWE sees AEW as competition

Tony Khan was recently in a conversation with the Denver Post, where he spoke about WWE possibly seeing AEW as competition.

Khan said that it is helping his company build fans and he is also sure of the fact that other wrestling companies are paying attention to that. Khan further spoke about his promotion's good relationship with fellow wrestling companies and they are catching a lot of eyeballs at the moment:

"I’m a big wrestling fan and I would say, objectively, AEW is the hottest wrestling company right now. So many people who watch wrestling know that AEW’s gaining ground, AEW is hitting all-time highs. It’s helping us build new fans, it’s helping people want to take the leap and check the shows out. I’m sure other wrestling companies are paying attention to that. We have great relationships with a lot of wrestling companies that know what’s going on with AEW. I think if you work in the wrestling business, you’re following what we’re doing and the success we’re having. We’re catching a lot of eyeballs outside of the world of wrestling and mainstream attention, so you better believe in the world of wrestling, people are paying very close attention to it," said Tony Khan.

During the conversation, Tony Khan also claimed that AEW is the hottest pro wrestling company right now. Khan mentioned that the people who have been watching the product know that the promotion is gaining ground right now and is hitting an all-time high.

AEW is set to host two big shows this week as part of Grand Slam

All Elite Wrestling is set to host Dynamite: Grand Slam in a few hours. The show will feature Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson in the main event. Britt Baker will be putting her AEW Women's World Championship on the line against Ruby Soho. The likes of FTR, Sting, and Darby Allin will also be in action.

Whereas this Friday's Rampage: Grand Slam will be a special two-hour show. The card will feature Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston in action against Suzuki Gun. The reunion of the Superkliq will be a marquee bout, and CM Punk will also return to in-ring action for the first time since All Out.

