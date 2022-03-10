AEW President Tony Khan confirms the blockbuster signing of former UFC star

Tony Khan has confirmed that Paige VanZant has officially joined AEW after her involvement in the closing moments of this week's Dynamite.

Sammy Guevara lost his TNT Championship to Scorpio Sky in the main event of Wednesday night's show. At one point, Paige VanZant, sitting in the front row, had a face-off with Tay Conti, who was at ringside cheering for Guevara.

Paige VanZant even got involved in the match's closing moments when she attacked Conti. This distracted Sammy Guevara long was enough for Scorpio Sky to hit a TKO and win the TNT Championship. After the match, VanZant got into the ring and officially signed her contract.

Moments after the show went off the air, AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to confirm that the former UFC star had struck a deal with All Elite Wrestling.

"It’s official! @paigevanzant is ALL ELITE! #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork."

Going how things went down on Dynamite, it's safe to assume fans could soon witness a heated feud between VanZant and Conti in the coming weeks.

Paige VanZant could shine in AEW

It's no secret that VanZant has plenty of mainstream popularity due to her time in UFC and Dancing with the Stars.

As such, Paige VanZant's signing would not only further strengthen AEW's roster but possibly attract more viewers who would tune in to catch the talented performer competing.

VanZant not only has the charisma to become a top-tier star, but her MMA background could also help her quickly learn the ropes of pro wrestling. Following her first few feuds in the promotion, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Tony Khan push her to the moon, possibly even booking her to win a women's championship.

