Tony Khan confirms "agreement" with up and coming AEW star

AEW president and co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars Tony Khan has provided an update on the future of Daniel Garcia with the company.

Following this week's Rampage episode, Tony Khan sat down for the post-show media scrum. During the Q/A session, Tony Khan stated that Garcia is currently under an 'agreement.' He further heaped praise on the rising star for his match against Moxley and appreciated how quickly he adapted to the AEW environment:

"Daniel Garcia's doing awesome. He's done tremendous work recently for us and has been involved in some really important matches. It's great to have a fresh young heel who can come in and immediately get thrown into the fire and succeed and really come through for us in these situations. So he is under an agreement, and I think he can do a lot more things and really shine for us in the future and stay with us for a long time, hopefully. So Daniel Garcia is doing great work and he had a great match with Moxley tonight in the main event match of the show," Tony Khan said. (H/T- Fightful)

Tony Khan’s comments on @GarciaWrestling during the #AEWRampage media call



Daniel Garcia faced Jon Moxley in a losing effort during the main event of the AEW Rampage event in Chicago this week.

The bout saw epic chaos after the match, which saw Sting and Darby Allin making their presence felt to ensure the night was for the babyfaces.

Despite coming up short against top-tier stars recently, Daniel Garcia displayed tremendous in-ring skill. He may soon earn an official contract from the company, given how Tony Khan is highly impressed with him.

AEW's rising star Daniel Garcia suffered a nasty injury a few years ago

Daniel Garcia has come a long way to pursue his passion!

AEW President Tony Khan further revealed that Daniel Garcia recovered from a potentially career-ending injury a few years ago. Tony Khan added that he personally wanted to see him involved in a Trios match alongside 2.0:

"This kid broke his legs in a car accident a couple of years ago. He really worked his ass off to get where he's at and, you know, he's a kid who came through on AEW Dark and had some really good matches and, you know, 2.0 had come available as free agents and I really wanted to do a trios match with Darby and Eddie and Mox and I thought it would be cool to have those three guys out there together with Sting."

The Trios match pitting 2.0 with Daniel Garcia against Moxley, Kingston, and Allin was a fast-paced, solid contest. It remains to be seen if the company will revisit this feud heading into All Out.

What's your take on Daniel Garcia's recent performances? Sound off in the comments section below.

