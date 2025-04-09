Tony Khan confirms he almost FIRED former AEW champion

At Dynasty 2025, former AEW World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens finally returned to the company. He answered his former tag-team partner Max Caster's open challenge and defeated him in under a minute. This segment was short but quite satisfying for fans across the world.

Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, and Billy Gunn were collectively known as The Acclaimed. Earlier this year, this faction split mainly because of Caster's arrogance and bad attitude. The Platinum began referring to himself as the "best wrestler alive," which Bowens simply disapproved of. At the aforementioned pay-per-view, Bowens finally got his retribution by squashing Caster.

After the show's concussion, The Pride of Pro Wrestling appeared on the Media Scrum. He said that the only reason The Acclaimed were even a team was because he protected Caster. He revealed that he had saved his former tag-team partner from several fines and from getting fired. And without him, The Platinum would have never made a name for himself.

"I think the truth is he wouldn't have the opportunity to be doing the things he's doing now without me, considering how many times I saved him from fines, how many times I saved his job because he couldn't keep his mouth shut with his s****y raps every week," said Bowens.

Interestingly, Tony Khan who was sitting right beside Bowens admitted to his statement.

"That's true, that is a true story," Khan said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Check out the press conference below:

Anthony Bowens wants to be AEW's first-ever gay singles titleholder

Anthony Bowens is openly gay. He is one of the most talented stars in Tony Khan's company and in the Dynasty post-show Media Scrum, he revealed that he wanted to become the first gay singles champion in All Elite Wrestling.

"I’d love to be AEW’s first gay singles champion. So I have a lot of things I would like to accomplish, and that all starts right now," said the The Pride of Pro Wrestling. [H/T: WrestleZone]

While it remains to be seen what the future holds for the former AEW World Tag Team Champion. However, it appears that 2025 is going to be an important year in his career.

