  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Tony Khan confirms blockbuster AEW Collision debut

Tony Khan confirms blockbuster AEW Collision debut

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 05, 2025 01:03 GMT
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of AEW
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of AEW's Official X Account]

Tony Khan has just announced that a major star is set to make their AEW Collision debut next week. This also looks to be a blockbuster match as they will be featured in a first-time-ever matchup.

Ad

Kota Ibushi has had an interesting run with All Elite Wrestling after signing with them in 2023. He has not been a mainstay on the roster as he has gone on some absences due to injury, but the matches he has been in have all been high-profile bouts against some of the biggest stars on the roster.

The Golden Star's last match for the company was during Forbidden Door, as he was part of the Lights Out Steel Cage match that took place. This was not his first rodeo in stipulated bouts, as he was part of the 2023 Blood and Guts match. Ibushi has also made several pay-per-view appearances for the company, competing most of the time alongside his long-time friend, Kenny Omega.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Kota Ibushi is set to help Omega in his war with the Don Callis Family. Tony Khan has announced that next week, during Collision: Homecoming, he'll be taking on one of their members, Josh Alexander, in singles action. This will be his debut on the Saturday show.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

"Next Saturday, 10/11 Jacksonville, FL Saturday #AEWCollision @ibushi_kota vs @Walking_Weapon After a series of vicious attacks on @KennyOmegamanX by @TheDonCalli Family, The Golden Star Kota Ibushi will collide vs Josh Alexander! Ibushi will debut on Collision, NEXT SATURDAY!" TK announced.
Ad

This is just one of the blockbuster matches set for AEW's return to Daily's Place in Jacksonville for their Homecoming week. Fans planning to watch the shows in person can catch these on Tuesday and Wednesday night. AEW Dynamite is airing live a day earlier next week, while Collision will still go live on Saturday.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by Enzo Curabo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications