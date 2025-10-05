Tony Khan confirms blockbuster AEW Collision debut

Tony Khan has just announced that a major star is set to make their AEW Collision debut next week. This also looks to be a blockbuster match as they will be featured in a first-time-ever matchup.Kota Ibushi has had an interesting run with All Elite Wrestling after signing with them in 2023. He has not been a mainstay on the roster as he has gone on some absences due to injury, but the matches he has been in have all been high-profile bouts against some of the biggest stars on the roster.The Golden Star's last match for the company was during Forbidden Door, as he was part of the Lights Out Steel Cage match that took place. This was not his first rodeo in stipulated bouts, as he was part of the 2023 Blood and Guts match. Ibushi has also made several pay-per-view appearances for the company, competing most of the time alongside his long-time friend, Kenny Omega.Kota Ibushi is set to help Omega in his war with the Don Callis Family. Tony Khan has announced that next week, during Collision: Homecoming, he'll be taking on one of their members, Josh Alexander, in singles action. This will be his debut on the Saturday show.&quot;Next Saturday, 10/11 Jacksonville, FL Saturday #AEWCollision @ibushi_kota vs @Walking_Weapon After a series of vicious attacks on @KennyOmegamanX by @TheDonCalli Family, The Golden Star Kota Ibushi will collide vs Josh Alexander! Ibushi will debut on Collision, NEXT SATURDAY!&quot; TK announced.This is just one of the blockbuster matches set for AEW's return to Daily's Place in Jacksonville for their Homecoming week. Fans planning to watch the shows in person can catch these on Tuesday and Wednesday night. AEW Dynamite is airing live a day earlier next week, while Collision will still go live on Saturday.