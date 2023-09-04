Tony Khan confirms Jack Perry's status after his altercation with CM Punk at AEW All In

CM Punk's shock release has been a topic of discussion in wrestling circles over the past day or so. At the All Out media scrum, Tony Khan revealed the fate of the other person involved in the physical altercation that led to it all - Jack Perry.

Jack Perry has been placed under indefinite suspension for his part in the backstage altercation between him and CM Punk at the All In pay-per-view.

At the Scrum, Khan stated that Perry was suspended indefinitely. He refused to further comment on the matter.

"He's been suspended indefinitely. We've suspended everybody in that investigation and took further action after that based on what happened and came out of the investigation. We suspended Jack as a participant in an incident backstage, and Jack hasn't been around. That's all I can say about it. At the time, we did suspend him and he hasn't been at AEW since AEW All In." [H/T Fightful]

The decision about the two stars was taken after a week of investigation and deliberation by an internal disciplinary committee. It remains to be seen when he will rejoin the roster.

